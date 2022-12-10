New, Modern, Gate-Guarded Santaluz Estate

All NEW, modern, super private, custom estate! Great attention to detail, from the professional design and quality to the top-of-the-line technology and amenities, planned to meet the expectations of the most pampered buyer! Enjoy your own workout gym with a boxing ring, ballet studio, Turkish bath, sauna and steam room, 10-seat movie room and a wine cellar. Smart home features, a gourmet kitchen, artistic touches throughout, and a 4-car garage and large driveway for guest parking add to the desirability of this home. The stunning, open floor plan includes a massive great room that opens to a covered patio and, for the BBQ lovers, a professional Kalamazoo BBQ!

Location: 7978 Run of the Knolls, San Diego 92127

Asking price: $8,888,000

Year built: 2020

Living area: 10,600 square feet, 6 + 1 opt beds, 9 full + 2 half baths

Features: 6 bedrooms + 1 optional, 9 full baths, 2 half baths; gorgeous open beam ceilings; resortstyle pool/spa; additional private patio with fireplace; entertainer’s dream and breathtaking views; over 1 acre, flat and usable; security gate; fenced-in backyard; 40 paid solar panels

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Cecilia Zavala

858.699.6646

cecigza@yahoo.com

www.HomesInSantaluz.com

DRE#: 01931715