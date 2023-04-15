Mission Hills Masterpiece

This sprawling property offers breathtaking, panoramic views from every level with a turnkey living experience. Historical Landmark - Mills Act #1059 offers a substantial reduction in yearly property taxes. Situated on a rare private road, this 1935 Colonial Revival is located in the highly sought-after neighborhood of North Mission Hills. Perched above Old Town Historic State Park, this home boasts spectacular views of the San Diego Harbor, Downtown, Point Loma, and beyond. This gem of a property has been massively renovated to the highest standards of design, comfort, and modern technology. Visit www.2251sanjuanrd.com for more information.

Location: 2251 San Juan Road, San Diego 92103

Asking price: $3,980,000

Year built: 1935

Living area: 3,904 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Master Architect Ralph L. Frank; generous 0.30+ acre lot size; private road; large gourmet kitchen; era-specific finishes; Vantage smart home integration; dual zone heating and air; heated floors; 2-car garage; exterior surround sound speakers; motorized exterior awnings

Contact: Keller Williams – La Jolla

Malcolm Schick

619.316.3223

malcolm.schick@kw.com

www.2251sanjuanrd.com

DRE#: 02010355