Contemporary Dana Point Masterpiece

This contemporary masterpiece overlooks panoramic views of Dana Point Harbor and the Pacific Ocean coastal stretch. This rare bluff-front property sits on a doublewide lot, which allowed the architect to optimize the oceanfront views from almost every inch of the home. The home is a true architectural gem that has earned prestigious accolades from The American Institute of Architects and the Orange County Museum of Art. The location of this home is ideally situated in the heart of Dana Point in the Lantern District with walkability to premium shops, dining and the soon-to-be newly renovated Dana Point Harbor.

Location: 24366 Santa Clara Avenue, Dana Point 92629

Asking price: $16,250,000

Year built: 2001

Living area: 6,469 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: 4 beds, 6 baths; 6,469 sq. ft.; Santa Barbara sandstone; copper-clad arbors; mahogany lattice gates; limestone walls

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Andrew Wilson

949.274.5674

andrew.wilson@sothebys.realty

www.24366SantaClara.com

DRE#: 01992361

