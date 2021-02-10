Award-Winning Pasadena Home

This unique three-level home appears to hover over the tree-filled Pasadena hillside. It was designed to frame the expansive views of Mount Wilson, Eagle Rock Historic Landmark, Griffith Park and the expansive San Gabriels in the distance.

“The Kaweah Rockhouse,” notes the listing agent, “incorporates an inspired use of geometric shapes. It’s an AIA award-winning home, designed by international female architect Elsye Alam.”

A 24-foot glass wall with center slider connects the open floor plan to a durable Ipe wood covered deck boasting breathtaking views. Contact the agents to learn more about this captivatingly modern residence.

Location: 1847 Kaweah Drive, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $1,598,000

Year built: 2018

Living area: 2,098 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Three level home; watertight caisson foundation; 40-foot Himalayan cedar trees; bridge driveway connecting to street level; two garage/two uncovered parking spaces; high ceilings; open plan kitchen/dining/family room; white walls; slate grey flooring; diffused lighting

Contact: Joey Kiralla and Michelle St. Clair, Sotheby’s International Realty

323.702.7001

Joseph.Kiralla@sothebyshomes.com

sothebysrealty.com/id/YTW6VH

DRE# 01875982, 01449428

