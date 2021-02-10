From the moment you step onto the spacious front porch of this charming South Pasadena Craftsman with an authentic river rock wall, you’ll feel right at home. Whether entertaining family and friends around the island of your updated gourmet kitchen, enjoying a relaxing soak upstairs in your marble bathroom’s elegant oval tub, or spending the day on the backyard patio surrounded by fragrant fruit trees, you’ll discover the timeless appeal of this tastefully remodeled property.

“This great house in the highly rated South Pasadena Public School district is a classic style bungalow that has been tastefully updated,” notes listing agent Paul Kent.

Location: 1551 Diamond Ave, South Pasadena 91030

Asking price: $1,899,000

Year built: 1912

Living area: 2,983 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Grand living room with box beamed ceilings; fireplace finished with arroyo stone; family room; private backyard; patio; parking pad for 4 cars; recessed lighting; central air; French windows; peach, tangerine, lemon, grapefruit and apple trees

Contact: Paul Kent, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

626.755.7215

pkent90@yahoo.com

bhhscalifornia.com

DRE#: 01848344