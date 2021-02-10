Chic Pasadena Home With “Wow” Factor

From the moment you walk through the door of this enchanting hillside retreat above Annandale, you’ll be inspired by its sophisticatedly modern, yet ultimately livable ambiance. Overflowing with light, the open floorplan includes a delightful gourmet kitchen and dramatic two-story living room with fireplace and bar, which opens to an oversized outdoor patio, perfect for entertaining and viewing glorious sunsets and twinkling city lights. Spa-style bathrooms with private balconies provide the ultimate in pampering.

The listing agent notes, “This home has so many great qualities – exceptional location, stellar views, and a really bright and happy energy.”

Location: 363 Patrician Way, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $1,995,000

Year built: 1980

Living area: 3,378+ square feet, 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths

Features: Gourmet kitchen with island/storage; high ceilings; two-story living room with fireplace, bar area; heated patio; alarm system; master and guest suite with private bath and balcony; 2-car garage plus 4 additional parking spots

Contact: Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen, Compass

310.435.3711

greg.holcomb@compass.com

gregholcomb.com

DRE#: 01347788, 01969956

