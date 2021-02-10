Newly Remodeled Pasadena Beauty

Tucked into the shaded streets of Southwest Pasadena’s peaceful Arroyo neighborhood, close to Old Town yet far from the noise, sits a lovely home, recently remodeled and updated with the finest finishes.

Listing agent Sarah Rogers says, “I love the location. Plus, this home simply makes you feel good. It’s sophisticated, airy and bright, and turnkey with the highest level of finishes. I just want to move in!”

The cozy home offers abundant natural light, high ceilings, a new gourmet kitchen, an open floor plan and private backyard with patio. All that’s missing is you! Inquire now before this opportunity slips away.

Location: 503 California Terrace, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $1,680,000

Year built: 1923

Living area: 1522 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths

Features: Gourmet kitchen; Carrara marble bathrooms and fireplace; high-end light fixtures; Caesarstone kitchen counters; soft-close custom cabinetry; stainless steel appliances; breakfast bar; audio system with built-in speakers

Contact: Sarah Rogers, Compass

626.390.0511

sarahrogers@sarahrogersestates.com

DRE#: 01201812

