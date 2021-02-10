In the heart of Beverly Hills, along prestigious Sunset Boulevard, sits a stunning estate boasting more than 9,500 square feet of luxurious living space.

“This exceptional contemporary Mediterranean villa is situated on over half an acre of beautiful resort-style grounds,” notes listing agent Jade Mills.

As you enter through this exquisite estate’s private gates, a long stone driveway and flowing fountain greet you. Gorgeous 30-foot glass and wrought iron doors open to a majestic two-story Grand Salon with elegant double staircase. Every element of this palatial home reflects the artful eye and impeccable taste of its owners. Contact us today and see for yourself.

Location: 9541 Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $18,995,000

Year built: 1986

Living area: 9,500 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Formal entry; double staircase; cascading fountain; guest/maid’s quarters; furnished; family room; walk-in closet; library, living room; crown molding; water purifier; breakfast nook; heated pool with waterfall; 2-car garage; double-pane windows; skylight; gourmet chef’s kitchen

Contact: Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty

310.285.7508

homes@jademills.com

jademillsestates.com

DRE# 00526877

