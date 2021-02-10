Contemporary Mediterranean Villa
In the heart of Beverly Hills, along prestigious Sunset Boulevard, sits a stunning estate boasting more than 9,500 square feet of luxurious living space.
“This exceptional contemporary Mediterranean villa is situated on over half an acre of beautiful resort-style grounds,” notes listing agent Jade Mills.
As you enter through this exquisite estate’s private gates, a long stone driveway and flowing fountain greet you. Gorgeous 30-foot glass and wrought iron doors open to a majestic two-story Grand Salon with elegant double staircase. Every element of this palatial home reflects the artful eye and impeccable taste of its owners. Contact us today and see for yourself.
Location: 9541 Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $18,995,000
Year built: 1986
Living area: 9,500 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Formal entry; double staircase; cascading fountain; guest/maid’s quarters; furnished; family room; walk-in closet; library, living room; crown molding; water purifier; breakfast nook; heated pool with waterfall; 2-car garage; double-pane windows; skylight; gourmet chef’s kitchen
Contact: Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty
310.285.7508
homes@jademills.com
jademillsestates.com
DRE# 00526877