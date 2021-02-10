Superb Westside Craftsman

Come live in one of the most coveted locations in Los Angeles, just steps from the beach in Santa Monica. Your luxuriously remodeled three-bedroom main house with a two-bedroom guesthouse retreat offers generous lighting throughout. Host your next dinner party in this impressive gourmet kitchen equipped with high-end appliances or soak up the sun in your new professionally designed garden or spacious porch. Step into paradise at 12 Seaview Terrace, where spectacular ocean views and magical SoCal sunsets await.

Contact listing agent Sue Kohl, who notes, “This iconic, remodeled Craftsman with separate guest house is located on a walk street, steps from the beach.”

Location: 12 Seaview Terrace, Santa Monica 90401

Asking price: $7,249,000

Year built: 1913

Living area: 3,213 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar; Viking appliances; stone fireplace; shower with ocean view; outdoor porches; formal living and dining rooms; den/media room; powder room; two additional guest rooms that share bathroom and cozy sleeping porch

Contact: Sue Kohl, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

310.720.3400

suekohl@gmail.com

bhhscalifornia.com

DRE# 00560679