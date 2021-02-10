Thai-Inspired Malibu Retreat

Live out your fantasies of escaping to the exotic shores of Thailand without ever leaving L.A. Now you can experience the Malibu lifestyle with a touch of Thai at your majestic Broad Beach estate.

Listing agent Chris Cortazzo notes, “Thai-inspired beachfront resort living on more than one acre with approx. 117 feet of beachfront. Amazing views, movie theater, gym, fully equipped spa, cabana/guest house, and saltwater pool. Legacy estate on one of Malibu’s most iconic beaches.” Your romantic retreat also includes a gourmet kitchen, great room, ocean-view master suite, wide-plank teak floors and picturesque wrap-around lanais. Call today to uncover the ultimate hideaway.

Location: 31118 Broad Beach Road, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $100,000,000

Lot Size: 1+ acre

Living area: 5 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Features: Open floor plan; walls of glass; wraparound terraces; gourmet kitchen; two main level suites; ocean-view master suite, private balcony, his and her dressing rooms/bathrooms; library/art studio; state-of-the-art theatre; wine cellar/bar; gym; guest/pool house w/bar

Contact: Chris Cortazzo, Compass

310.457.3995

chris@chriscortazzo.com

chriscortazzo.com

DRE# 01190363

