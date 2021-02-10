Thai-Inspired Malibu Retreat
Live out your fantasies of escaping to the exotic shores of Thailand without ever leaving L.A. Now you can experience the Malibu lifestyle with a touch of Thai at your majestic Broad Beach estate.
Listing agent Chris Cortazzo notes, “Thai-inspired beachfront resort living on more than one acre with approx. 117 feet of beachfront. Amazing views, movie theater, gym, fully equipped spa, cabana/guest house, and saltwater pool. Legacy estate on one of Malibu’s most iconic beaches.” Your romantic retreat also includes a gourmet kitchen, great room, ocean-view master suite, wide-plank teak floors and picturesque wrap-around lanais. Call today to uncover the ultimate hideaway.
Location: 31118 Broad Beach Road, Malibu 90265
Asking price: $100,000,000
Lot Size: 1+ acre
Living area: 5 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms
Features: Open floor plan; walls of glass; wraparound terraces; gourmet kitchen; two main level suites; ocean-view master suite, private balcony, his and her dressing rooms/bathrooms; library/art studio; state-of-the-art theatre; wine cellar/bar; gym; guest/pool house w/bar
Contact: Chris Cortazzo, Compass
310.457.3995
chris@chriscortazzo.com
chriscortazzo.com
DRE# 01190363