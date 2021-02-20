Lovingly Restored Spanish Duplex

As you walk up the classic terracotta, hand painted tile stairway of this lovingly restored Beverly Hills-adjacent Spanish duplex, you recall an earlier time. From the dramatic foyer and graciously designed living room to the stunning stained-glass windows, gentle archways and unique cove ceilings, this charming home offers the ultimate urban retreat. A sunny breakfast nook and kitchen with balcony provides the perfect space for intimate BBQs and stunning SoCal sunsets.

“The price falls far below Beverly Hills comps. Plus, a fully renovated unit below the main house provides a perfect income opportunity,” say the listing agents.

Location: 1101 South Oakhurst Drive, Los Angeles 90035

Asking price: $2,625,000 Year built: 1935

Living area: 4,256 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Corner lot duplex; each unit is 3+2 with double 2-car garages; ornate, classic fireplace; formal dining room; red tile roof; grassy area with fragrant bougainvillea; bathrooms include original tiles, vanity and stained glass

