Magnificent Malibu Ocean View Estate

One of Malibu’s most desirable properties, this traditional estate is anything but traditional! From breathtaking panoramic ocean views, impeccably manicured gardens and privacy hedges to dramatic archways and coffered ceilings, this gated oasis is one of Southern California’s most coveted coastal estates. Entertain guests in the stately dining room, elegant living room or on the magnificent lawns for afternoons soireés. Create gourmet meals in the spacious chef’s kitchen. Dine around the banquette or outdoor fireplace. Awaken to stunning ocean views overlooking the pool from your master suite.

“Centrally located with a prestigious PCH address, this trophy estate has not been on the market in over twenty years and provides a rare opportunity,” explains listing agent and Malibu specialist Susan Monus.

Location: 24824 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $35,000,000

Year built: 2001

Living area: 6,742 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 11 baths

Features: An acre-plus bluff coastal estate; one-story main residence with executive office; second building with guest room and two second-story offices; detached 2-bedroom guest house; pool; spa; tennis court; lawns; sculptured garden

Contact: Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker Realty

310.663.1554

susan@susanmonus.com

susanmonus.com

DRE#: 00827409