Melrose Area’s Best Rooftop

Enter this sophisticated masterpiece into a wide sweeping hallway and open concept living space, thoughtfully designed to showcase California’s treasured indoor-outdoor lifestyle. The enticing chef’s kitchen comes alive with massive natural stone center island, and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Indulge your senses in a spacious bedroom retreat with fireplace, private patio and walk-in closet. The sumptuous master bath includes a soaking tub and oversized smart hub steam shower. Enjoy jaw-dropping 360-degree views of the Hollywood sign, Griffith Park and DTLA on your stunning rooftop deck with outdoor BBQ and fire pit. A sparkling pool, spa and fireplace completes this private oasis.

Location: 818 N. Curson Avenue, Los Angeles 90046

Asking price: $4,395,000

Year built: 2017

Living area: 5,300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Wolf appliances; Sub-Zero refrigerator; Control4 processor; equipment and programming; smart lighting throughout; remote front door entry; QLED and LED TVs; Sonos wired in all rooms; full mesh network setup; available fully furnished

Contact: Erik Miles, JD, Compass

310.880.0233

erik.miles@compass.com

erikmilesgroup.com

DRE#: 01974488

