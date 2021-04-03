Here is a wonderful opportunity to own one of the best homes in Lower Bel Air. Its first time on the market, this Paul Williams estate sits on a 1.48-acre lot with treetop and Century City views. Lush gardens with mature trees surround this gated compound with a circular drive to motor court. A two-story entry leads to a perfect center hall plan with sweeping staircase, typical of the renowned architect. A classic living room with fireplace overlooks fountains and greenery. A large formal dining room, open family room with bar, and solarium with fireplace overlook a grassy yard - all in prime, verdant lower Bel Air.

Location: 417 Amapola Lane, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $19,800,000

Year built: 1942

Living area: 6,077 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Features: First time on the market; architect Paul Williams; 1.48-acre lot; lush compound with a circular drive to motor court; north/south tennis court; guest house; wine cellar; 4-plus fireplaces; 5-car garage

Contact: Richard Klug, Sotheby’s International Realty

310.991.1333

richardklug@yahoo.com

richardklug.com

DRE#: 0074596