Prime Verdant Lower Bel-Air
Here is a wonderful opportunity to own one of the best homes in Lower Bel Air. Its first time on the market, this Paul Williams estate sits on a 1.48-acre lot with treetop and Century City views. Lush gardens with mature trees surround this gated compound with a circular drive to motor court. A two-story entry leads to a perfect center hall plan with sweeping staircase, typical of the renowned architect. A classic living room with fireplace overlooks fountains and greenery. A large formal dining room, open family room with bar, and solarium with fireplace overlook a grassy yard - all in prime, verdant lower Bel Air.
Location: 417 Amapola Lane, Los Angeles 90077
Asking price: $19,800,000
Year built: 1942
Living area: 6,077 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
Features: First time on the market; architect Paul Williams; 1.48-acre lot; lush compound with a circular drive to motor court; north/south tennis court; guest house; wine cellar; 4-plus fireplaces; 5-car garage
Contact: Richard Klug, Sotheby’s International Realty
310.991.1333
richardklug@yahoo.com
richardklug.com
DRE#: 0074596