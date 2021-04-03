Ultimate Privacy Awaits

This classic manse is located in the heart of Beverly Hills on famed North Rexford Drive. The coveted, landmark estate features three gated entry points nestled among mature trees, manicured gardens, guest house, and tennis court with pool and spa grotto. Lavishly appointed with seven-bedroom suites, formal living and dining, screening room, billiards room, gym, chef’s country kitchen, porte-cochère and cobblestone drive. The legendary Harry Warner estate has played host to movie stars, American presidents, and heads of state from all over the world since the late 1920’s.

Location: 1006 N. Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $32,500,000

Year built: 1923

Living area: 12,220 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Cobblestone drive; screening room; billiards room; pool and spa; tennis court; lavish manicured grounds and landscaping; double-gated privacy

Contact: Joyce Rey, Coldwell Banker Realty 310.291.6646

joyce@joycerey.com

joycerey.com

DRE#: 00465013