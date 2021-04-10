Bel-Air Garden Estate

A garden estate within the gates of lower Bel-Air was revitalized by Mark Rios, FAIA, as his own residence. This stylish 2,634-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home spans over half an acre. The sophisticated home is the ultimate healthy living condo alternative. An expansive skylight leads into the vibrant heart of the home’s open dining and living room, featuring a soaring white exposed wood beam ceiling, fireplace and walls of glass that offer serene, sought-after Bel-Air garden city views. The master bedroom suite with corner window views is complete with walk-in closet and a renovated bathroom with marble flooring. A rare opportunity to live in the home as is or build your dream home.

Location: 680 Sarbonne Road, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $5,950,000

Year built: 1951

Living area: 2,634 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Pool deck with lounging areas surrounded by a refuge of towering hedges, mature trees and a lush lawn; garden atrium entry; new security and ventilation systems; gym; 2-car garage and motor court; new home concept sketches by Mark Rios available The Details

Contact: Linda May and Guy Levy, Hilton & Hyland

310.435.5932, 310.710.6766

linda@lindamay.com; guy@lindamay.com

lindamay.com

belairgardenhouse.com

DRE#: 00475038, 01374536

