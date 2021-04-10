Five-Bedroom Santa Monica Home

There’s plenty of space in this five-bedroom, four and a half-bathroom home. When you enter, there is a large sweeping staircase and balcony that overlooks the living room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The first floor features a large kitchen with an adjacent family room, bedroom and en-suite bath, formal dining room and powder room. Upstairs offers the large master, large master bath, his-and-hers closets and three additional bedrooms.

Location: 2268 30th Street, Santa Monica 90405

Asking price: $3,495,000

Year built: 1997

Living area: 4,492 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Wonderful natural light and a back yard patio with built-in barbecue and fire pit; close proximity to the 10 Freeway, downtown Santa Monica and the Santa Monica school district

Contact: Jonathan Carr, Compass

203.644.2799

jonathan.carr@compass.com

jcarrhomes.com

DRE#: 0206456