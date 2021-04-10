Mount Olympus Contemporary Glamour

This glamorous contemporary home nestled in the hills of Mount Olympus combines elegant design with modern fixtures and luxurious amenities. The residence flaunts five bedrooms and four baths, a saltwater pool, spa, and enviable balcony views. The gated entry with an additional setback from the road provides extra privacy and security. A soaring foyer greets guests as they enter the front door while the stairwell, chic dining room, and sunken living room are finely presented. The balconies of the two master suites boast views of the Hollywood sign and downtown L.A. Come indulge in the uniqueness and privacy of the Hollywood Hills away from the hustle of the city.

Location: 2389 Hercules Drive, Los Angeles 90046

Asking price: $2,399,000

Year built: 1976

Living area: 4,040 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Perched on a hill with lots of parking; custom walk-in closets; Sub-Zero fridge; marble bathrooms; secure/gated entry; camera security system; 2 gas fireplaces; 2-car garage; Wolf gas cooktop; saltwater pool & spa; iconic views

Contact: Basya Gradon, Compass

323.447.7331

bgradon@compass.com

basyagradon.com

DRE#: 01893478

