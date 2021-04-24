Brentwood Park Celebrity Estate

In the heart of Brentwood Park, this breathtaking Mediterranean estate created by renowned architect Oscar Shamamian (Ferguson & Shamamian), in collaboration with designer Michael Smith, instantly transports you to Tuscany. The interior of the home is airy and light, adorned with impeccable architectural details and finishes sourced from all over the world. Each of the sun-drenched, first-floor rooms leads to the home’s tranquil Mediterranean gardens, enormous grassy lawns, bucolic paths, and serene patio areas. Minutes from Brentwood Mart’s shopping and dining, this rare estate is a home that warms the heart and captivates the soul.

Location: 334 S. Burlingame Avenue, Los Angeles 90049

Asking price: $33,500,000

Year built: 2010

Living area: 14,371 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: 3 stories; 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms; expansive lot over 1.3 acres; private guest house; pool house; swimmer’s pool; Jacuzzi; cold plunge; sauna; wood-burning fireplace; enormous grassy lawn; vegetable and rose garden; serene patio areas; screening room; wine room with a full bar

