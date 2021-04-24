Contemporary Hollywood Hills View Home

Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, this contemporary home features luminous living spaces, soaring ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows with designer finishes and fixtures throughout. This residence is an entertainer’s dream with views from every room in the house, a home theater by Harmony, a saltwater pool and spa, and a spacious chef’s kitchen. The master suite features its own coffee bar, walkin closet, spa-like bath with a freestanding soaking tub, and a rain shower. The backyard boasts a pool with a fountain and spa, outdoor kitchen, TV, and fire pit. Priced at under $700 per square foot, this exquisite residence is the best value in all of Hollywood Hills with every luxury amenity imaginable.

Location: 1663 North Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $2,835,000

Year built: 1989

Living area: 4,305 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Floor to ceiling windows; designer finishes & fixtures; home theater by Harmony; spacious chef’s kitchen; saltwater pool and spa; outdoor kitchen, TV and fire pit

Contact: Neyshia Go and Nichole Shanfeld, Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

310.499.8064

Nichole@NicholeShanfeld.com

neyshiago.com

DRE#: 01933923