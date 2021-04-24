Penthouse on Wilshire

The premier unit in the most prestigious building on the Corridor, this fully-automated Presidential Penthouse at The Wilshire offers unprecedented quality and luxury. This two-year project, designed as a forever home, shows extreme attention to detail with no expense spared in its high ceilings and clean, warm, modern finishes. The two-story art gallery and unobstructed views high above LA are complemented by a wine wall and a living room that opens to indoor/outdoor dining rooms lit by the city. Other amenities include an eat-in kitchen with Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, plus a guest suite.

Location: 10580 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles 90024

Asking price: $10,850,000

Year built: 1991

Living area: 4,597 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Private elevator to master with auto blackout shades and walls of glass; private gym; office; walk-in closets and spa-like baths; 5-star amenities; 24-hour concierge and valet; pool and fitness center; wine locker; storage and private meeting rooms; commercial catering kitchen; 4 parking spaces

Contact: Zach Goldsmith, Hilton & Hyland 310.908.6860, zach@hiltonhyland.com

Steven Gelber, Westside Realty Partners 310.722.6010, steven.gelber@gmail.com

Karen Kaminskas, Westside Realty Partners 310.489.1907, karenkaminskas@gmail.com

DRE#: 01454329, 02070599, 00872302