California Ranch-Style Home in Little Holmby

Located across from Holmby Park on a one-acre lot in Little Holmby sits a timeless two-story California ranch-style home. This woodland retreat permeates charm with a lush backdrop of mature landscapes and California forestry. Immediately greeted by a pitched, wood-beamed living room with a wet bar and brick, wood-burning fireplace, the home exudes charm and character. A sun-kissed kitchen with upgraded appliances leads effortlessly to a chandelier-lit formal dining room, both rooms with direct patio access.

Location: 623 Comstock Avenue, Los Angeles 90024

Asking price: $9,250,000

Year built: 1951

Living area: 4,411 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Two bedroom suites grace the second floor; designed for leisure and privacy, enjoy your backyard brick patio, stone pool/spa, putting green and separate pool house completely surrounded by lush greenery and manicured landscaping

Contact: Matthew Perrye, Hilton & Hyland

310.722.5229

matthewp@hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 01942044

Mick Partridge, Hilton & Hyland

310.990.6425

mick@hiltonhyland.com

DRE#: 02015130