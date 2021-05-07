A modern concept by William Hefner, 788 Tortuoso Way is a majestic, three-acre site in the heart of Old Bel Air. With a proposed compound of 17,000 or 23,000 square feet suitable for generations to come, this site offers major views from the ocean to Westwood, a long private driveway, room for a tennis court, guest house and acres of grass. Surrounded by estates in excess of $100M, this is beyond special in every way. tortuosoway.com

Location: 788 Tortuoso Way, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $33,000,000

Year built: N/A

Living area: N/A

Features: Directly across from famed Hotel Bel Air; Three-acre lot

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer 310.691.2400 david@davidkramer.com DRE#: 00996960

Drew Fenton 310.858.5474 drew@drewfenton.com DRE#: 01317962

Barry Watts 310.613.3546 barry.watts@me.com DRE#: 02144388