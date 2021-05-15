813 Palms Boulevard in Venice

Private, walled and gated architectural masterpiece on a huge corner lot, surrounded by a dense green hedge and with drought tolerant landscaping. Located in one of Venice’s most sought-after neighborhoods (Milwood), just around the corner from famed Abbot Kinney and the beach. Set back from the street for maximum privacy, enter into this urban oasis and meet striking exteriors with an industrial warehouse feel, complemented by comfortable and dramatic, sun-drenched interiors with an open floor plan and vibrant layers of color that evoke the purest sense of joy.

Location: 813 Palms Boulevard, Venice 90291

Asking price: $8,100,000

Year built: 2014

Living area: 3,414 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: The property includes a sunken courtyard, fireplace/conversation area, and extra wide, fire-escape-style staircases leading to two roof decks with 60-degree views

Contact: Zach Goldsmith and Jeff Hyland, Hilton & Hyland

310.908.6860, 310.278.3311

zach@hiltonhyland.com, jeff@hiltonhyland.com

813palmsblvd.com

DRE#: 01454329, 00389584