Stunning Head on Ocean View Estate

Built in 2016, this warm, contemporary custom home with extremely high-end finishes is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in prime Lower Bel Air. Very light and bright, all entertaining rooms open to the large, private sunny yard with pool and spa. The perfect, center-hall floor plan features high ceilings, gourmet eat-in kitchen with adjacent family/great room, dining room, office/den, media/theater room, three en-suite guest bedrooms plus maid’s quarters, lavish master with huge closets and bath. This high-tech smart home with security cameras and remote access of lights along with a gym, wine cellar, and oversized two-car garage is absolutely turnkey.

Location: 525 Bellagio Terrace, Bel Air 90049

Asking price: $10,999,999

Year built: 2016

Living area: 6,020 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Pool & spa; outdoor seating with fire pit and separate BBQ area; 3 en-suite guest bedrooms plus maid’s quarters; lavish master; gym; wine cellar; oversized 2-car garage

Contact: Victoria Risko, Sotheby’s International Realty

310.882.0246

victoria.risko@sothebys.realty

www.victoriarisko.com

DRE#: 01033692