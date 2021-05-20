The Brentwood Ranch

This is a remarkable, one-of-a-kind property consisting of 48 sprawling acres. Enter through a magnificent, custom gate and then up a quarter-mile-long, tree-lined driveway to an unbelievably beautiful and secluded setting. There are currently five structures on site: a 12,000-square-foot main house (square footage approximate), tennis court with pavilion, separate guest houses, caretaker’s unit, art gallery and studio, and plenty of room for horses. This property is ready for the right buyer to create their own compound with infrastructure already in place.

Location: 3100 Mandeville Canyon Road, Brentwood 90049

Asking price: $21,500,000

Year built: 1964

Living area: 12,000 square feet, 13 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: In the center of this amazing property is the most serene and tranquil lake with waterfalls all surrounded by lush landscaping and expansive grounds; the property has its own well

Contact: Susan Smith, Hilton & Hyland

310.492.0733

susan@susansmithrealty.com

www.3100mandeville.com

DRE#: 01187140