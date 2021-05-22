Ellis David Gelman, 2006 Modern in the Santa Monica Mountains

Situated within a unique, 360-degree garden setting, enveloped in captivating views of the Santa Monica mountains, 30047 Mulholland Highway is a one-of-a-kind modern residence. The living and dining great room with soaring ceilings and walls of glass frames views of the stunning vistas, which become part of the living space. There are three bedroom suites plus an office, powder room, and functioning kitchen. The property includes .81 acre of landscaped grounds for play, and two kitHAUS modules serve as ancillary spaces for projects or replenishing the soul. This is a one-of-a-kind, functioning work of art.

Location: 30047 Mulholland Highway, Cornell 91301

Asking price: $2,699,000

Year built: 2006

Living area: 3,064 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Three bedrooms; four bathrooms; two kitHAUS modules which serve as ancillary spaces for projects or replenishing the soul; captivating views of the Santa Monica mountains; situated on .81 acre of landscaped grounds for play

Contact: Alan Taylor and Brian Vu, Compass

818.650.1603

alan@atrealestategroup.com

alantaylorrealestate.com

DRE#: 01369255, 02001172