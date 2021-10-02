Contemporary, New-Construction Home

This new-construction, contemporary masterpiece offers breathtaking views of the hills and city lights and idyllic indoor/ outdoor living. Cutting-edge, designer finishes take the spotlight while light pours in from double-height windows. Enjoy an office, gym, recreation room, theater, and 16-foot ceilings. A designer kitchen includes a center island, high-end appliances, European cabinetry, and a wine display, opening to a great room. The majestic primary suite offers an impressive walk-in closet, private balcony, and spa-like bathroom. The rooftop deck features a resistance pool/Jacuzzi, firepit, and a bathroom. This luxe residence is the ultimate Hollywood Hills haven.

Location: 1911 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $6,350,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 4,800 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: New construction; views; rooftop deck; double-height windows; designer kitchen

Contact: The Agency

George Ouzounian, Gina Michele

818.900.4259, 818.850.1458

george.oz@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/george-ouzounian

DRE#: 01948763, 01503003