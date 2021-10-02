Contemporary, New-Construction Home
This new-construction, contemporary masterpiece offers breathtaking views of the hills and city lights and idyllic indoor/ outdoor living. Cutting-edge, designer finishes take the spotlight while light pours in from double-height windows. Enjoy an office, gym, recreation room, theater, and 16-foot ceilings. A designer kitchen includes a center island, high-end appliances, European cabinetry, and a wine display, opening to a great room. The majestic primary suite offers an impressive walk-in closet, private balcony, and spa-like bathroom. The rooftop deck features a resistance pool/Jacuzzi, firepit, and a bathroom. This luxe residence is the ultimate Hollywood Hills haven.
Location: 1911 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles 90069
Asking price: $6,350,000
Year built: 2021
Living area: 4,800 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
Features: New construction; views; rooftop deck; double-height windows; designer kitchen
Contact: The Agency
George Ouzounian, Gina Michele
818.900.4259, 818.850.1458
george.oz@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agent/george-ouzounian
DRE#: 01948763, 01503003