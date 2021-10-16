Advertisement
Westside | Central | South Bay

Modern Single-Story – Open Sunday

This warm and modern home is newly renovated and thoughtfully designed around a killer open kitchen, dining, and family room. Natural wood envelopes the sleek but cozy fireplace, and walls of sliding glass open to a large grassy backyard with incredible canyon and ocean views. Embrace the coveted California lifestyle with this ultimate outdoor living experience. Step into the primary suite, which overlooks the expansive backyard views. Four bedrooms afford the possibilities of an office or gym.

Location: 2037 Stradella Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $3,495,000

Year built: 1954

Living area: 2,322 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Open Sunday, October 17, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932

Debra Jaffe
818.640.8601
djaffe@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 01921806

