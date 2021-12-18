1201 Tower Grove Dr.
This Beverly Hills English estate boasts lovely city, canyon and ocean views on over three private acres. Interiors by White House designer Michael Smith have been published in Architectural Digest and The Curated House. Among the gorgeous interior details in the main house are a soaring Georgian-paneled library, wood-burning fireplace in the library, living room, salon, and living room plaster fretwork. Four bedrooms upstairs include a sumptuous master suite with dual closets and a luxurious bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms and a private-access suite. The magnificent grounds by Christine London were twice featured on the Robinson Garden tour. The guest house includes two one-bedroom/ one-bathroom suites and a courtyard.
Location: 1201 Tower Grove Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $49,950,000
Year built: 1930
Living area: 16,439 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Gated 2nd motor court to tennis court compound; ideal home office; outfitted theater; bar; billiards; offices; recording studio; virtual golf; TV lounge
Contact:
Linda May, Hilton & Hyland
310.435.5932
linda@lindamay.com
www.towergroveenglishestate.com
DRE#: 00475038
Joseph Cilic, Sotheby’s
310.925.1402
joe.cilic@sothebys.realty
DRE#: 01421044