1201 Tower Grove Dr.

This Beverly Hills English estate boasts lovely city, canyon and ocean views on over three private acres. Interiors by White House designer Michael Smith have been published in Architectural Digest and The Curated House. Among the gorgeous interior details in the main house are a soaring Georgian-paneled library, wood-burning fireplace in the library, living room, salon, and living room plaster fretwork. Four bedrooms upstairs include a sumptuous master suite with dual closets and a luxurious bathroom. There are two additional bedrooms and a private-access suite. The magnificent grounds by Christine London were twice featured on the Robinson Garden tour. The guest house includes two one-bedroom/ one-bathroom suites and a courtyard.

Location: 1201 Tower Grove Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $49,950,000

Year built: 1930

Living area: 16,439 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Gated 2nd motor court to tennis court compound; ideal home office; outfitted theater; bar; billiards; offices; recording studio; virtual golf; TV lounge

Contact:

Linda May, Hilton & Hyland

310.435.5932

linda@lindamay.com

www.towergroveenglishestate.com

DRE#: 00475038

Joseph Cilic, Sotheby’s

310.925.1402

joe.cilic@sothebys.realty

DRE#: 01421044