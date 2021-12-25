Inspired Living

This architectural masterpiece, designed by famous architect Stephen Kanner, showcases panoramic white-water views of the coastline, cityscape and pristine mountains. The entry level consists of an en-suite bedroom, sunken living room, gym and custom home theater. A staircase foyer leads to the upper level- offering an incredible chef’s kitchen, ocean-view dining and family rooms, along with two ensuite bedrooms and a dedicated master wing with its own private office. Enjoy breathtaking views from the expansive outdoor living spaces, ozone lap pool and spa. This home offers an incredible opportunity to live close to the beach in a highly desirable neighborhood.

Location: 266 Quadro Vecchio, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $10,500,000

Year built: 2012

Living area: 5,950 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Retractable glass sliding doors; Gaggenau/Miele appliances; Bulthaup countertops; Control4 home system; Lutron lighting; home security system w/keyless entry & video surveillance; 5000-kW Sunpower solar system; 12 heating & cooling zones; central vacuum

Contact: Compass

Madison Hildebrand

310.818-5788

team@themalibulife.com

www.themalibulife.com

DRE#: 01413280