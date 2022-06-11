1196 Summit Dr.

First time on the market in 30 years! Privately gated, set at the end of a dramatic driveway and motor court, this architectural estate with sparkling city views is a masterful blend of contemporary and old-world aesthetics. Accredited in AD and ELLE Decor, this inimitable property designed by Andrea Michaelson Designs is timeless, contrasting rich detailing of antique wood and wrought iron with the sleek modernism of concrete and steel. Soaring 18-foot ceilings interposed with light wells showcase a studied interplay of volume, light and shadow.

Location: 1196 Summit Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $16,995,000

Year built: 1961

Living area: 8,684 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Grand-scale spaces framed with custom-built steel doors and sliders open to a lush patio lined with wisteria, al fresco dining area, lawn and pool & spa.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Susân Perryman

310.261.1960

susan@map-development.com

www.hiltonhyland.com/associates/susan-perryman

DRE#: 01878839

Lydia Giraldo

818.968.1785

Lydia.Giraldo@Sothebys.Realty

DRE#: 01891076