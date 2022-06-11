1196 Summit Dr.
First time on the market in 30 years! Privately gated, set at the end of a dramatic driveway and motor court, this architectural estate with sparkling city views is a masterful blend of contemporary and old-world aesthetics. Accredited in AD and ELLE Decor, this inimitable property designed by Andrea Michaelson Designs is timeless, contrasting rich detailing of antique wood and wrought iron with the sleek modernism of concrete and steel. Soaring 18-foot ceilings interposed with light wells showcase a studied interplay of volume, light and shadow.
Location: 1196 Summit Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $16,995,000
Year built: 1961
Living area: 8,684 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: Grand-scale spaces framed with custom-built steel doors and sliders open to a lush patio lined with wisteria, al fresco dining area, lawn and pool & spa.
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Susân Perryman
310.261.1960
susan@map-development.com
www.hiltonhyland.com/associates/susan-perryman
DRE#: 01878839
Lydia Giraldo
818.968.1785
Lydia.Giraldo@Sothebys.Realty
DRE#: 01891076