Both bold and dynamic, formal and intimate, exclusively sited with sky-sweeping views, the genius of synchronous design by world-renowned Zoltan Pali is defined in this architectural residence, overlooking the manicured fourth green of Bel Air Country Club and adjacent to a serene Japanese garden. The home’s horizontal yet fluid rhythm begins as the cobblestone courtyard unveils the skyline view, carries through the privately gated and modest entryway and flows into an unassuming reveal of the 17,401-square-foot, masterfully crafted, 8-bed, 11-bath residence with all 3 levels anchored by a striking staircase.

Location: 638 Siena Way, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $47,500,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 17,401 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: The modernist architectural exterior was crafted with Indiana limestone and curved bronze metalwork to complement the tranquil refined palette, thoughtfully angled with a blended wall-cladding of travertine and board-form concrete and French walnut floors.

Contact: Hilton & Hyland, Compass

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962

310.858.5474

Sally Forster Jones, DRE#: 00558939

310.579.2200

Tyrone McKillen, DRE#: 01915539

949.212.8721

Tomer Fridman, DRE#: 01750717

310.919.1038