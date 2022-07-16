Paradise Found
Gorgeous, modern farmhouse designed by renowned builder, Rob Diaz. This beautiful and sophisticated home boasts an elegant living room and dining room with fireplace, plus an amazing home theater. The chef’s kitchen opens to a large great room, leading to a covered porch and beyond to a flat grassy yard and sparkling pool and spa. Enjoy a very versatile floor plan with two upstairs primary suites, both with Lutron automated shades, large custom walk-in closets and spa bathrooms that satisfy all.
Location: 14755 Sutton Street, Sherman Oaks 91403
Asking price: $5,450,000
Year built: 2016
Living area: 5,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Privately gated; home theater; chef’s kitchen; pool & spa; pool house
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932