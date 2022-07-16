Paradise Found

Gorgeous, modern farmhouse designed by renowned builder, Rob Diaz. This beautiful and sophisticated home boasts an elegant living room and dining room with fireplace, plus an amazing home theater. The chef’s kitchen opens to a large great room, leading to a covered porch and beyond to a flat grassy yard and sparkling pool and spa. Enjoy a very versatile floor plan with two upstairs primary suites, both with Lutron automated shades, large custom walk-in closets and spa bathrooms that satisfy all.

Location: 14755 Sutton Street, Sherman Oaks 91403

Asking price: $5,450,000

Year built: 2016

Living area: 5,600 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Privately gated; home theater; chef’s kitchen; pool & spa; pool house

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932

