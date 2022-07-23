501 S. Hudson Ave.

One of the legendary estates of Hancock Park. Steeped in Hollywood history, designed in 1929 by architect A.K. Kellogg. Situated behind tall gates for maximum privacy, this stunning trophy property has been meticulously restored with attention to detail and craftsmanship rarely found today. Careful restorations have maintained the historical architecture, while elevating the property to a level of epic glamour with all the modern luxuries of today. An extraordinary chef’s kitchen opens to the family room, breakfast room, and outdoor dining area with a pizza oven and barbeque.

Location: 501 South Hudson Avenue, Hancock Park 90020

Asking price: $18,000,000

Year built: 1929

Living area: 11,565 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: A generous lawn and gardens; fabulous swimming pool covered in hand-laid mosaic tile; public rooms on the main level include a living room, grand entrance foyer, formal dining room, wood-paneled library, and areas perfect for staff or home office

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Jonah Wilson

310.858.5465

jonah@jonahwilson.com

www.jonahwilson.com

DRE#: 01078809

Josh Greer

310.717.3700

Josh@JoshuaTGreer.com

DRE#: 01732418