NeutraBaldwinHouse.com

The J.N. Baldwin House by master modernist architect Richard Neutra, F.A.I.A. Here Neutra maximizes privacy and captures panoramic treetop vistas through his signature ribbon windows by carefully siting the residence up a long, curved driveway on a private hilltop. New landscaping and exterior lighting. Mature lemon and orange trees. Classic Neutra detailing throughout. Surfaces and built-ins in good condition. Original Neutra chalk drawings, blueprints and construction book available. Private and gated. An extremely rare offering of a chic, tastefully done, pedigree modernist home, updated and ready for the 21st century.

Location: Neutra Baldwin House, Woodland Hills 91367

Asking price: $3,300,000

Year built: 1962

Living area: 3,062 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: New (2020) custom Bulthaup-style kitchen sinks and hardware by Julien and Dornbracht; new Milgard windows in upstairs bedrooms; new LED in-ceiling lighting; large swimmer’s pool; new landscaping and exterior lighting; mature lemon and orange trees

