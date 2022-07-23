NeutraBaldwinHouse.com
The J.N. Baldwin House by master modernist architect Richard Neutra, F.A.I.A. Here Neutra maximizes privacy and captures panoramic treetop vistas through his signature ribbon windows by carefully siting the residence up a long, curved driveway on a private hilltop. New landscaping and exterior lighting. Mature lemon and orange trees. Classic Neutra detailing throughout. Surfaces and built-ins in good condition. Original Neutra chalk drawings, blueprints and construction book available. Private and gated. An extremely rare offering of a chic, tastefully done, pedigree modernist home, updated and ready for the 21st century.
Location: Neutra Baldwin House, Woodland Hills 91367
Asking price: $3,300,000
Year built: 1962
Living area: 3,062 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: New (2020) custom Bulthaup-style kitchen sinks and hardware by Julien and Dornbracht; new Milgard windows in upstairs bedrooms; new LED in-ceiling lighting; large swimmer’s pool; new landscaping and exterior lighting; mature lemon and orange trees
Contact: Beverly Hills Brokerage
Allen Roth
310.387.7087
allen.roth@sothebys.realty
www.allenroth.com
DRE#: 01272304