Meticulous attention to the finest details. Beautiful and mature oak trees frame the backdrop of this rare masterpiece and provide stunning beauty as well as additional privacy and peaceful serenity. “The Rancho Estate,” a private and gated modern/rustic farmhouse, boasts only the finest of finishes with quality and sophistication throughout. East Coast design elements like wood ceilings and exposed brick add to the warmth and decor of the family space.

Location: 17107 Rancho Street, Encino 91316

Asking price: $6,225,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 6,692 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: PRIVATE LISTING, CALL FOR INFO

Contact: Compass

Angelo Fierro

323.821.5353

asklosangelo@gmail.com

www.angelofierrogroup.com

DRE#: 01724787