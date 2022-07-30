The Rancho Estate
Meticulous attention to the finest details. Beautiful and mature oak trees frame the backdrop of this rare masterpiece and provide stunning beauty as well as additional privacy and peaceful serenity. “The Rancho Estate,” a private and gated modern/rustic farmhouse, boasts only the finest of finishes with quality and sophistication throughout. East Coast design elements like wood ceilings and exposed brick add to the warmth and decor of the family space.
Location: 17107 Rancho Street, Encino 91316
Asking price: $6,225,000
Year built: 2021
Living area: 6,692 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: PRIVATE LISTING, CALL FOR INFO
Contact: Compass
Angelo Fierro
323.821.5353
asklosangelo@gmail.com
www.angelofierrogroup.com
DRE#: 01724787