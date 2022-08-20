10440 Wyton Drive
This statuesque traditional with a nod to Paul Williams offers gracious living spaces that transport you to peaceful times of a bygone era. Sited on a slightly elevated corner lot, this property offers tree top views in the incomparable Little Holmby neighborhood. Large, light-filled rooms with hardwood floors, fireplaces and high ceilings create a wonderful flow throughout the property. The foyer leads into the expansive living room with leaded windows and original fireplace with a decorative mantel. Across the entry is the spacious, formal dining room with period windows that is the perfect setting for family gatherings and dinner parties.
Location: 10440 Wyton Drive, Westwood 90024
Asking price: $7,495,000
Year built: 1936
Living area: 4,555 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Bright breakfast room; sizeable kitchen and laundry room; spacious guest bedroom and bathroom; included downstairs is an inviting family/media room with fireplace; indoor/outdoor bar; sliding doors to terrace, pool and backyard
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Chaya Van Essen, DRE#: 01398928
310.270.6305
Chaya@Chayavanessen.com
www.chayavanessen.com
Sarah Blanchard, DRE#: 01424933
Douglas Elliman, 310.849.9809