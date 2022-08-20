Casa La Mesa | Santa Monica

Elegant Monterey Revival estate on one of the most exclusive streets in Santa Monica; Casa La Mesa is enduring and timeless. Available for the first time in over 65 years. Designed by prominent Los Angeles architect George M. Holstein, the elegant home reveals its French, Spanish and English architectural influences throughout. Naturally bright and private on nearly three-quarters of an acre corner lot.

Location: 2406 La Mesa Drive, Santa Monica 90402

Asking price: $14,750,000

Year built: 1929

Living area: 4,765 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: 0.69 hedged and manicured acres; guest house; rose gardens; edible gardens; fountain-lined pool; flowering lawn; wood-burning fireplaces; Spanish balcony overlooking the great lawn

Tomer Fridman, Compass

310.435.2488

info@casalamesa.com

DRE#: 1750717

Wendi Chandler

Sotheby’s International Realty

DRE#: 2016508

Jeremiah Eden

Sotheby’s International Realty

DRE#: 1992220

Anton Smirnov

Sotheby’s International Realty

DRE#: 2017875

