Casa La Mesa | Santa Monica
Elegant Monterey Revival estate on one of the most exclusive streets in Santa Monica; Casa La Mesa is enduring and timeless. Available for the first time in over 65 years. Designed by prominent Los Angeles architect George M. Holstein, the elegant home reveals its French, Spanish and English architectural influences throughout. Naturally bright and private on nearly three-quarters of an acre corner lot.
Location: 2406 La Mesa Drive, Santa Monica 90402
Asking price: $14,750,000
Year built: 1929
Living area: 4,765 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: 0.69 hedged and manicured acres; guest house; rose gardens; edible gardens; fountain-lined pool; flowering lawn; wood-burning fireplaces; Spanish balcony overlooking the great lawn
