Contemporary Penthouse

Elegant, contemporary, three-bedroom penthouse in the coveted Le Parc condominiums in a prime location in Century City. Beautiful formal entry with wood flooring leads to open, sun-drenched living and dining rooms with 14-foot ceilings, recessed lighting, crown moldings, a fireplace and large windows with peaceful tree top and city views. Large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast area opens to the second patio with a view. Laundry room with cabinets. Terrific layout designed for entertaining. 24-hour guard-gated security, heated pool and spa, gym, tennis courts. Beautiful tranquil grounds with fountains and ponds throughout. Extra storage. Walk to all Century City has to offer.

Location: 10126 Empyrean Way, Unit 302, Los Angeles 90067

Asking price: $3,295,000

Year built: 1979

Living area: 2,599 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: 3-bedroom penthouse; Le Parc condominiums; 14’ ceilings; 24-hour guard-gated security; heated pool and spa; gym; tennis courts

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sir.com

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605