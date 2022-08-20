South Pasadena 1908 Craftsman
This classic Californian Craftsman was built in 1908. The picturesque front porch, ideal for relaxing and enjoying the tranquil treelined street, opens to the large and elegant living room with original hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves and benches, a fireplace and access to a stately home office. There’s a formal dining room with a double-door entry, bay window and built-in buffet. The kitchen has been lovingly updated, keeping with the integrity of the home. The house is complete with two bedrooms down and three bedrooms plus a great room upstairs. A sprawling rear yard with an extensive patio area and oversized two-car garage offers the opportunity to create an oasis-like retreat.
Location: 1931 Leman Street, South Pasadena 91030
Asking price: $2,748,000
Year built: 1908
Living area: 3,524 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Living room; formal dining room; updated kitchen; breakfast nook; office; laundry room; brick fireplace; newer recessed lighting; refinished hardwood floors; master suites; sitting room; great room; oversized 2-car garage; newer HVAC system; newer sewer (partial); newer electrical; newer roof
Contact: Compass
Michele Downing
626.523.6939
michele.downing@gmail.com
www.compass.com/agents/michele-downing
DRE#: 01046965