South Pasadena 1908 Craftsman

This classic Californian Craftsman was built in 1908. The picturesque front porch, ideal for relaxing and enjoying the tranquil treelined street, opens to the large and elegant living room with original hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves and benches, a fireplace and access to a stately home office. There’s a formal dining room with a double-door entry, bay window and built-in buffet. The kitchen has been lovingly updated, keeping with the integrity of the home. The house is complete with two bedrooms down and three bedrooms plus a great room upstairs. A sprawling rear yard with an extensive patio area and oversized two-car garage offers the opportunity to create an oasis-like retreat.

Location: 1931 Leman Street, South Pasadena 91030

Asking price: $2,748,000

Year built: 1908

Living area: 3,524 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Living room; formal dining room; updated kitchen; breakfast nook; office; laundry room; brick fireplace; newer recessed lighting; refinished hardwood floors; master suites; sitting room; great room; oversized 2-car garage; newer HVAC system; newer sewer (partial); newer electrical; newer roof

Contact: Compass

Michele Downing

626.523.6939

michele.downing@gmail.com

www.compass.com/agents/michele-downing

DRE#: 01046965