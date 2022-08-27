Brentwood Townhome-Style Condo

Centrally located in prime Brentwood (north of San Vicente and south of Sunset), this unique townhome-style condominium is tastefully appointed in a secure building with many desirable amenities. The primary bedroom suite is dramatic and spacious with a private balcony, natural light, lots of closet space and a great primary bathroom with dual sinks. The guest bedroom features an en-suite private bath, and the building has an indoor swimming pool, spa, sauna, fitness room, side-by-side parking and plenty of guest parking in a secure garage with gated entry.

Location: 11628 Montana Avenue, Unit 305, Los Angeles 90049

Asking price: $1,199,000

Living area: 2,258 square feet, 2 bedrooms + loft, 3 bathrooms

Features: Soaring ceilings; large windows and tons of light; large living room with fireplace and tall sliding glass windows; private rooftop deck and huge storage room; recently updated kitchen

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Justin Mandile

310.860.4509

j.mandile@sothebys.realty

www.justinmandile.com

DRE#: 1507705