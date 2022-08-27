Modern Hill Section Sanctuary

Architect Lisa Little of Vertebrae Architecture + Design created a modern sanctuary inside and out on an oversized Hill Section corner lot. Completely remodeled in 2010, the exterior is sleek, understated and sophisticated with custom black encased windows and beautiful mature landscaping. A pebbled Zen walkway surrounds the house, taking you from one outdoor living space to the next seamlessly exposing places to relax, entertain and enjoy – with ample room for a pool, sports court, vegetable garden or all three.

Location: 800 North Poinsettia Avenue, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking price: $4,999,999

Year built: 1967

Living area: 2,900 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Custom black encased windows; walnut & cork floors; wood-beamed ceilings; European-style kitchen; Caesarstone counters; Ann Sacks designer tile backsplash; private ground level deck; oversized 4-car garage

Contact: Compass

Lauren Forbes

310.901.8512

lauren@laurenforbes.com

www.laurenforbesgroup.com

DRE#: 01295248