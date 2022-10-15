This Bel Air architectural ranch raises the bar for ultimate chic. Located through the West Gate while perched above the 12th-hole fairway, panoramic Fleetwoods throughout offer commanding views of Bel Air Country Club, the city and ocean beyond. Designer kitchen with leathered marble and topflight appliances along with one of the most spectacular pantry rooms. A rare three-car garage, plenty of room to add a pool and additional outdoor space provide an opportunity to add even more value. Wine room and home automation complete this unique offering in a major Bel Air enclave.

Location: 11010 Chalon Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $6,995,000

Year built: 1960

Living area: 4,780 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: 4-bedroom modern aerie the epitome of California living; all-suite living features a primary suite with double shower and a showstopper closet; every suite showcases views through to Beverly Hills, Century City and Westside with outdoor spaces flowing from all living spaces

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Eric Lavey

310.908.6800

eric.lavey@sothebys.realty

www.ericlavey.com

DRE#: 01511292