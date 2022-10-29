Spanish Revival at Its Finest
This true urban oasis was built originally in 1930 and then seamlessly expanded with sensitivity to and unflinching respect for its fine, original architecture. This Comstock Hills home is a true masterpiece. Tall hedges and a welcoming gate create ultimate privacy from the street. The enclosed front yard is a delight with its large, grassy expanse, its decomposed granite patio and its covered terrace from which dazzling Century City skyline vistas can be enjoyed. Rich ironwork, leaded stained-glass windows, gleaming wood floors, original tile, sculpted arches and soaring beamed ceilings are but a few of the elements creating the magic here in this desirable neighborhood.
Location: 1644 Warnall Avenue, Comstock Hills 90024
Asking price: $4,649,000
Year built: 1930
Living area: 3,950 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Dramatic rotunda entry with sweeping staircase; grand living room; chef’s kitchen with Italian marble counters, top appliances, two sizable pantries and wine storage; romantic primary suite with elegantly appointed bath in Carrara marble; expansive backyard tiled patio with built-in BBQ
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Larry Young
310.777.2879
Larry@LarryYoungAssociates.com
www.LarryYoungAssociates.com
DRE#: 00999537