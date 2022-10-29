The Holstein House

The elegant and timeless Holstein House has been featured in Architectural Digest and was designed by renowned Los Angeles architect George M. Holstein for his family. Award-winning landscape architect Dudley Trudgett took advantage of the large, nearly three-quarters-of-an-acre wooded site to create a soft, forested setting for the classic pool and gardens. The main floor great room and library (with wood-burning fireplaces) open up to fountains and sheltered outdoor spaces and provide a balance of light and shade throughout the updated kitchen with fireplace and modern features.

Location: 2406 La Mesa Drive, Santa Monica 90402

Asking price: $12,995,000

Year built: 1929

Living area: 4,765 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: A detached guest house by the pool and gardens provides a private retreat for family and friends in this iconic Monterey Colonial Revival home.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Jeremiah Eden, Wendelyn Chandler, Tomer Fridman, Anton Smirnov

310.980.0261

info@theholsteinhouse.com

www.TheHolsteinHouse.com

DRE#: 1992220