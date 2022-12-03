Located in secure, gated and guarded Beverly Park, Villa Firenze sits on 9.85 mostly flat acres and includes lots 67, 68 and 69 Beverly Park, probably priced at land value. Large motor court with central fountain. Stone steps to the main villa with massive public rooms, 20’ ceilings and antique stone fireplaces. Living room overlooks acres of grassy yard. Two-story rotunda library/office and lavish den with a bar. Open kitchen to large family room with screening and fireplace. Very large formal dining room. Upstairs, huge primary suite with dual lavish baths and massive plus five large bedrooms with ensuite baths and upstairs Family Room.

Location: 67 Beverly Park Court #67, 68, 69, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $79,500,000

Year built: 1998

Living area: 31,608 square feet, 12 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms

Features: Formal dining room plus family dining off of kitchen; upstairs, huge primary suite with dual lavish baths and massive closets each with a separate office; separate guest house with two bedrooms with en-suite baths, kitchen, powder room and private patio and spa

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Richard Klug

310.991.1333

richard.klug@sothebys.realty

www.RichardKlug.com

DRE#: 00745969