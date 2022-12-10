23618 Malibu Colony Rd. #56

Located in the exclusive, guard-gated community of Malibu Colony sits this exquisitely designed home featured on the cover of Architectural Digest. The open floor plan is luxuriously furnished, including a gourmet kitchen that flows into the living room with a fireplace and vaulted, wood-paneled ceilings throughout. A sun-filled loft area above the living room is complete with a bed and wide open views of Colony Beach. The elegant primary suite includes a canopy bed, sitting area, walk-in closet, and a beautifully appointed bathroom. Additionally, there is a separate, attached, private guest bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

Location: 23618 Malibu Colony Road #56, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $100,000/mo lease

Living area: 2,030 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: The outdoor patio is perfect for dining and showcases multiple dining areas, lounge chairs, spa, outdoor shower, bbq, and an outdoor fireplace; close distance to the best boutique shops and restaurants Malibu has to offer; 3-month minimum

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Chad Rogers

310.858.5417

info@chadrogers.tv

www.ChadRogers.tv

DRE#: 01204144