On this A+ Manhattan Beach Hill Section corner, Gerald Horn (F.A.I.A.) designed Sharon’s California House II, an A.I.A. award-winning residence that has become a local landmark. The artistic architecture is a studied yet warm expression of modernism that affords a rare and sophisticated backdrop for incredible, unblockable ocean views. Custom steel truss beams vault the open-plan interiors, while solid teak wood windows warm the space and frame panoramic water vistas.

Location: 904 Highview Avenue, Manhattan Beach 90266

Asking price: $7,499,000

Year built: 1996

Living area: 3,643 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Remodeled by Griffin-Enright Architects – interior courtyard; fire pit; Hansgrohe faucets; Modulo Cucine cabinetry; Deltalight ceiling lights; kitchen remodel w/ Bulthaup; all-new gourmet Miele and Gaggeneau; Sub Zero appliances; all-new landscaping; all designs by Fair Studio

