Open Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Enjoy life living at your own resort! Stunning, newer built, corner lot, contemporary pool home is here for you to move into. It’s in the best location – central to all of L.A. and walkable blocks to the finest retail shopping east of Rodeo on Melrose Place and all of Melrose west of Crescent Heights. There’s stunning attention to detail inside and out. An extremely dramatic entry with a beautiful, recently installed water-illuminated feature on both sides leading to your front door will blow the mind of all your guests as they arrive.

Location: 601 North Harper Avenue, Los Angeles 90048

Asking price: $4,195,000

Year built: 2015

Living area: 3,920 square feet, 4 beds, 4.5 baths, office/den

Features: Effortlessly slide back your Fleetwood glass pocket doors to your luxurious resort-like, recently redone pool and spa with plenty of yard space for alfresco dining, just outside your gorgeous contemporary kitchen; fully gated with security cameras throughout the exterior

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Jeffrey Hobgood

310.305.7653

Jeffrey.Hobgood@Sothebys.Realty

www.hobgoodhomes.com

DRE#: 01247414